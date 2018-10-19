BROADWAY

Tony-nominated Broadway musical 'Waitress' searches for someone to play 'LuLu' in Houston shows

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Do you know a little girl that has what it takes to be on Broadway? Auditions for the musical 'Waitress' are coming to Houston.

The Tony-nominated production is looking for two young girls to play LuLu at the Hobby Center run of the show Jan. 29-Feb. 3.

The character LuLu is described as a sweet and carefree 4 to 5-year-old who appears in the show's final scene.

Auditions will take place on Monday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1-3:30 p.m.

If you know a little girl that is perfect for the part, sign her up!

For more information on tickets, go to the Broadway Across America website.
