VIDEO: Mariah Carey hits high note to win 'bottle cap challenge'

First, we thought it was Jason Statham, but is Mariah Carey the new master of the "bottle cap challenge?"

The goal is to untwist the cap of a bottle with a perfectly placed kick, but naturally, Mariah found a way to make the challenge her own.

As she takes a swing at it, or should we say, "sing" at it, she uses her voice to successfully complete the challenge.

Upon hitting one of her famous high notes, the bottle top flies right off.

Her tweet of the video, captioned "Challenge accepted!" is going viral:

