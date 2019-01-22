NETFLIX

'Unsolved Mysteries' true crime series getting Netflix reboot

EMBED </>More Videos

Netflix says the true crime series "Unsolved Mysteries" is getting a reboot. (KGO-TV)

LOS GATOS, Calif. --
Netflix says the true crime series "Unsolved Mysteries" is getting a reboot.

The original producers of the show are teaming up with the people behind the wildly popular "Stranger Things" series for a modern take on the classic series.

Netflix said in the release that, "Each episode will focus on one mystery and once again will look to viewers to help aid investigators in closing the book on long outstanding cases."

The original series ran for 11 seasons with 260 episodes that covered 1,000 true crime stories. It received six Emmy nominations.

The new series will feature 12 episodes.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentnetflixunsolved crimemysterytelevisionreality televisioninvestigationhomicide investigationhomicidemurderpoliceLos Gatos
NETFLIX
Netflix raising prices for 58 million US subscribers
'The Flash' sends gift to teen who saved family from fire
Teen driver could face charges after 'Bird Box' challenge crash
Teen stays up late watching Netflix, saves family from fire
More netflix
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Justin Timberlake hosting Santa Fe HS shooting victim at show
The best health and wellness events in Houston this week
Oscar nominations snubs and surprises
Here are your 2019 Oscar nominees
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man accused of trying to run over school guard in custody
10 suspects linked to robbery spree on UH campus
Justin Timberlake hosting Santa Fe HS shooting victim at show
Houston Weather: Another strong cold front blows through tonight
Beyond blue collar: Workwear gets makeover from Texas designer
HISD investigating employee for inappropriate touching
Alyssa Milano: 'MAGA hat is the new white hood'
Man shatters deputy's windshield with his head: constable
Show More
Uber driver struggles with passenger who grabs at wheel
Authorities send warning after man impersonates city worker
Jury deliberating fate of man who set attorney, son on fire
Fort Bend ISD working to resolve overcrowding in high schools
Driver who was shot crashes into Spring ISD school bus
More News