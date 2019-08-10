Arts & Entertainment

'Hunt' movie canceled: Universal Pictures shelves controversial thriller in wake of shootings

NEW YORK -- Universal Pictures has canceled the planned September release of its controversial social thriller "The Hunt" in the wake of recent mass shootings and criticism from President Donald Trump.

The movie is a gory, R-rated political thriller that depicts liberal "elites" hunting people in red states for sport. Trump criticized the planned movie on Twitter Friday, without mentioning its name, saying it was intended "to inflame and cause chaos."

Universal had already suspended the marketing campaign for the film, which stars Oscar winner Hilary Swank and is directed by Craig Zobel.

But the studio said in a statement Saturday that it had decided to cancel release altogether, saying "we understand that now is not the time" for the film.

It was due to hit theaters Sept. 27.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdonald trumpmoviesmoviemovie newsgun violencemass shootingshootingshooting rampageu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Firefighter killed in hazmat crash in Liberty County
Jeffrey Epstein dies by suicide in Manhattan jail, officials say
Alleged victims, politicians react to Jeffrey Epstein's suicide
Man waits for help while bleeding out on ER floor
Athlete arrested after police mistake bird poop for cocaine
Teen appears in court for allegedly killing woman who was riding in SUV
Family mourns the loss of siblings who drowned at Sylvan Beach
Show More
Suspect charged with 11 felony counts in deadly stabbing spree
Man arrested for breaking $8,000 Jesus statue in west Houston
Yankees GM Cashman mistaken for thief, stopped at gunpoint
Read the fine-print during tax-free weekend
Line expected to form night before free immunization drive
More TOP STORIES News