Arts & Entertainment

Tyra Banks named new 'Dancing With the Stars' host after Tom Bergeron, Erin Andrews departure

Tyra Banks will be showing off her moves as host of ABC's "Dancing With the Stars."

Tyra Banks will be showing off her moves as solo host of ABC's "Dancing With the Stars."

LOS ANGELES -- Tyra Banks will be showing off her moves as solo host of ABC's "Dancing With the Stars."

The supermodel, actor and businesswoman who co-created "America's Next Top Model" will replace longtime host Tom Bergeron and take on the role of executive producer, ABC said late Tuesday.

In a statement, Banks said she's a fan of the contest's approach of "fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances ... it's always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk."



Banks lauded Bergeron, host of the show since its 2005 debut, as having set "a powerful stage" and said she's excited to continue the legacy.

RELATED: Tom Bergeron, Erin Andrews exit 'Dancing with the Stars'

Co-host Erin Andrews also is leaving the series, which is getting a "creative refresh" while honoring America's affection for it, ABC said. Andrews was not expected to be replaced.

Andrews wrote Tuesday via Twitter: "Thank you ABC and the entire 'Dancing with the Stars' family for 6 memorable seasons. Those years wouldn't have been as special without my loving host Tom Bergeron, the talented dancers and witty judges. I will always cherish my days on that set, even if I wasn't the best at walking in heels."



Andrews originally competed as a contestant back in 2010 and returned as co-host in 2014.

The announcement that Banks is joining the show followed word Monday of Bergeron and Andrews' exits. In a Twitter post, Bergeron called working on "Dancing With the Stars" an "incredible 15-year run and the most unexpected gift of my career."



ABC thanked the departing Bergeron for his "trademark wit and charm" that helped the show succeed and Andrews for her sense of humor.

Many former "Dancing with the Stars" contestants, such as Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin, Bindi Irwin and Karamo Brown, expressed their goodbyes to Bergeron and Andrews.

Judge Bruno Tonioli said what a pleasure it was working with Andrews and will particularly miss their "little banters backstage before going live."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcompetitiondancingtelevisiondancing with the starsballroom dancing
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Abbott says TEA to extend online only option for districts
TEXAS PRIMARY: Get the latest on runoff election results
Families of 3 Fort Hood soldiers seek answers in their deaths
HHS Secretary optimistic COVID vaccine could be ready by fall
Nehls wins GOP nomination for 22nd Congressional District
Houston-area school districts' fall 2020 plans
Gov. Abbott addresses top COVID-19 concerns
Show More
Tuberville defeats Sessions, wins Alabama Senate GOP primary
Harris Co. adds COVID-19 compliance monitors to keep up with complaints
What doctors urge you do if your COVID test results are delayed
Popular restaurant reopens after being set on fire by men
How to reduce risk for cavities while wearing masks
More TOP STORIES News