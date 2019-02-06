ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Tyra Banks plans to open modeling amusement park called 'Modelland'

LOS ANGELES, California (KTRK) --
Tyra Banks has created a way for us to live in her world - temporarily.

The supermodel and businesswoman announced Wednesday that she is planning to open Modelland, a 21,000-square-foot theme park in Santa Monica, California later this year.

The permanent attraction has apparently been in the works for nearly 10 years.



"It has been my ultimate dream and I have worked tirelessly with laser-focused tunnel vision to bring it to fruition. Modelland will awaken your childlike glee by entertaining and educating in unexpected ways that will make learning about oneself fierce and fun," Banks said in a press release. "I want people to feel seen and validated. Modelland will provide the tools for them to do so and empower them to embrace, adorn and celebrate their own unique beauty."

The attraction is supposed to create a fantasy version of the modeling world with shopping, dining and entertainment destinations.

"The multi-level ticketed experience invites all visitors to redefine what a model really is and for people to be the dream versions of themselves. Each will undertake a transformational journey to celebrate their unique beauty," the press release said.

Banks said she was inspired by attractions like Disneyland and Universal Studios and hopes to go global with the concept.
Show More
