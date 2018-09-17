Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
WATCH
LIVE
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Traffic
Weather
U.S. & World
SkyDrone 13
Stretch Your Dollar
Sports
Ted Oberg Investigates
Politics
Weather
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Turn to Ted
Let's Eat
Out and About
Mirror Mirror
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
Shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
TUTS 50 Years Special
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
none
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
Monday, September 17, 2018 12:05PM
Watch segments from the Theater Under The Stars special below!
Segment 1
EMBED
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4267001" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
TUTS - Segment 1
Segment 2
EMBED
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4267014" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
TUTS - Segment 2
Segment 3
EMBED
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4267003" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
TUTS - Segment 3
Segment 4
EMBED
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4266992" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
TUTS - Segment 4
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainment
ABC13 presents
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Tom Arnold and Mark Burnett clash at pre-Emmys party
WATCH: 'Mary Poppins Returns' official trailer
Beyonce shares rare look behind-the-scenes of Houston show
Colton Underwood ready to be 'The Bachelor'? Harrison unsure
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
13-year-old attacked by dog while waiting for bus in Spring
Doorbell mystery woman in Montgomery Co. to reveal identity today
ABC13 to televise and stream Cruz, O'Rourke debate on Sept. 30
FEMA postpones Presidential Alert test
Luby's to close more restaurants amid declining sales
Beyonce shares rare look behind-the-scenes of Houston show
Remnants of Isaac moving toward Texas, unlikely to redevelop
Suspect arrested after allegedly shooting man over $20
Show More
Witness may testify in case of teen charged with parents' murder
Family of missing mom of 6 asks for help in finding her body
Florence updates: 23 dead, including 17 in NC
Justin Verlander and Kate Upton take in Beyonce and Jay-Z show
Dallas police shooting protesters march at Cowboys' stadium
More News