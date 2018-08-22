Turn off the lights, Turn up the fun

Turn off the lights and turn up the fun, GlowZone has opened its doors to a second family entertainment center in Houston.From arcades and glow-karts to a 20 foot high zipline and mini-golf, the new Willowbrook location has entertainments for all ages, including themed rooms for private parties and corporate events and even a soft playroom designed just for toddlers.One of the most popular attractions is the Lazer Maze room with black lights, fog and heart-pounding music. Visitors experience their own "Mission Impossible" adventure as they dodge, dip, jump and crawl through a maze of lasers.Houston's first GlowZone is located in Katy and both are open 7 days a week.