Rapper Travis Scott's ASTROWORLD festival returns to Houston this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Travis Scott fans, your chance to go 'SICKO MODE' is finally here.

The Houston native's popular ASTROWORLD festival returns to his hometown this weekend.

The festival will rock NRG Park on Saturday, Nov. 9.

But if you haven't bought your tickets, you're out of luck. The event sold out in a matter of minutes, without anyone even knowing the full music lineup.

More than 50,000 fans are expected to attend.

Scott is confirmed as the headlining performer, according to a press release. At last check, he hasn't released the full lineup.

But on Thursday, rapper Offset, one third of the trio Migos, tweeted they had a surprise at the festival.



Houston rapper Don Toliver will also be part of the show.

Some have speculated Drake will be there because he was in Houston earlier this week shooting hoops at the University of Houston. But that has not been confirmed.


Scott was spotted in Houston at the Rockets game earlier this week.



