Star-studded lineup released for Travis Scott's ASTROWORLD Festival

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Travis Scott fans, your chance to go 'SICKO MODE' is finally here.

The Houston native's popular ASTROWORLD festival returns to his hometown this weekend.

The festival will rock NRG Park on Saturday, Nov. 9.

But if you haven't bought your tickets, you're out of luck. The event sold out in a matter of minutes.

More than 50,000 fans are expected to attend.

Scott is confirmed as the headlining performer, according to a press release. On Friday, the Houston rapper released the highly anticipated lineup.

The lineup included the trio rap group Migos, Houston rapper Don Toliver, Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion, Gucci Mane, Tay Keith, Young Thug, Roslaia, Pop Smoke, Marilyn Manson, Da Baby, Sheck Wes, Playboi Carti, Houston All Stars, Young Dolph and Key Glock.



Some have speculated Drake will be there because he was in Houston earlier this week shooting hoops at the University of Houston. But that has not been confirmed.


Scott was spotted in Houston at the Rockets game earlier this week.



