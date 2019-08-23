Travis Scott kicks off Netflix documentary with surprise Houston pop-up

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2444271" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> What to know about Houston native, Travis Scott

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was an instant party on the northwest side. Hundreds of fans lined up for the chance to see Houston's ownin a rare pop-up appearance.He posted the message to Instagram and Twitter around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, asking fans to meet him off the Northwest Freeway near 34th Street for a special announcement.Within minutes, the area outside Movie Exchange was packed as hundreds of young fans waited in line for hours, all hoping to meet the rapper."I dropped everything I was doing," one fan said. "I pulled up."Some diehard fans even left work early, some not even clear what Scott was promoting.Organizers turned the entire store into a promo for Scott's new Netflix documentary, "Look Mom I Can Fly."The rapper stayed for hours, signing VHS tapes and even handing out VCRs to a few lucky fans."Exciting, he got the energy, you could feel it, you know."His tapes may even create a little extra bonding time between young fans and their parents."Only problem is, millennial, I don't have a VHS tape player, I've got to go to my parent's house."The Houston-born rapper is known to set off a frenzy with every appearance in the Bayou City, including both legs of his 'Astroworld' tour.In June, hissold out in 30 seconds. Each box was $50.