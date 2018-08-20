HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Houston welcomed big names in music and entertainment Saturday as Rockets star James Harden hosted his JH-Town weekend.
As of early Saturday, tons of celebrities began arriving for the star-studded event benefitting local youth.
One artist in the crowd included Houston native Travis Scott.
During Saturday's game, Scott was captured in a moment of joy as he cartwheeled and celebrated his home run at the home plate.
The softball game was the second part of Harden's three day JH-Town weekend.
RELATED: James Harden's JH-Town Weekend expected to be star-studded event
The event ends tomorrow with a charity basketball game at TSU.