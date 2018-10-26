Travel Watch: Your vacation to Denver awaits

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Sometimes, you just need to get away. If you're in need of an escape, why not head to Denver, Colorado? Thanks in part to its breathtaking mountain views, vibrant food scene and proximity to outdoor adventures, the New York Times named the city one of the top places to visit in 2018.

If you're looking to explore a Denver destination, head to the Golden Triangle Creative District, near downtown. The up-and-coming arts center has a lot to offer, including world-class museums and galleries.

It's more doable than you think. According to travel site Skyscanner, there are plenty of flights from Houston to Denver in the next few months, and the prices aren't too shabby.

So if you're looking for a change of scenery, here are some deals to put on your to-do list.

---

Flights




Currently, the cheapest flights between Houston and Denver are if you leave on November 28 and return from Colorado on December 1. Spirit Airlines currently has roundtrip tickets for $103.

There are also deals to be had in January. If you fly out of Houston on January 18 and return from Denver on January 22, Spirit Airlines can get you there and back for $122 roundtrip.

Hotels




To plan your accommodations, here are two of Denver's top-rated hotels, that we selected from Skyscanner's listings based on price and customer satisfaction.

The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa (321 17th St.)

For an all-around top recommendation, consider The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa. The hotel has a 4.9-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $169.

The Four Seasons Hotel Denver (1111 14th St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

There's also the 4.8-star rated The Four Seasons Hotel Denver, which has rooms for $235/night.

Set in the heart of Denver, the hotel is close to the Denver Performing Arts Center, the 16th Street Mall, as well as the United States Mint. Additional attractions include the Pepsi Center.

Restaurants




Don't miss Denver's food scene, with plenty of popular spots to get your fill of local cuisine. Here are a few of the top-rated eateries from Skyscanner's listings.

Colorado Convention Center (700 14th St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

One of Denver's most popular restaurants is the Colorado Convention Center, which has an average of 4.9 stars out of 55 reviews on Skyscanner.

Snooze an A.M. Eatery (1701 Wynkoop St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

Another popular dining destination is Snooze an A.M. Eatery, with 4.7 stars from 72 reviews.

"My suggestions are the blueberry Danish pancakes, Freaky Friday pancakes (for the peanut butter lovers out there), and of course, The Orange Snoozious," wrote reviewer Mikayla.

Sushi Den (1487 S. Pearl St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

Finally, there's Sushi Den.

Sushi Den has been regarded as one of the premiere sushi and Japanese restaurants in the United States since 1985.

"Fantastic sushi all the way up here in the Rocky Mountains, " wrote Adam."The owner, Justin Cucci has hit the jackpot with this and its sister restauant, Linger. Both are incredible."

Attractions




To round out your trip, Denver offers plenty of popular attractions worth visiting. Here are some top recommendations, based on Skyscanner's descriptions and reviews.

Coors Field (2001 Blake St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

First up is Coors Field.

Coors Field is the home of the Colorado Rockies baseball team and is named after the Coors Brewing Company, which is also based in Colorado.

"Whether they win or lose, you'll enjoy a spectacular view of the mountains and a beautiful ballpark," wrote visitor Holly. "Try and sit up high on the first base side and watch the sun set over the Rocky Mountains!"

Denver Botanic Gardens (1005 York St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

Then, spend some time at Denver Botanic Gardens.

These gardens encompass an impressive 21 acres (8.5 hectares). You can check out the Japanese Garden, which overlooks a pond with goldfish and bonsai trees.

"This is one of the most beautiful places I have ever seen," wrote visitor Beth. "Such an amazing place to see. A must do in Denver."
