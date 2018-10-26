Travel Watch: See why Minneapolis is the place to visit

One option is Minneapolis, which was named one of 2018's top travel destinations by Conde Nast. With an impressive list of restaurants, theatersand natural attributes, including the Trust for Public Land's best parks system in the U.S., Minneapolis is one Midwest city you'll want to add to your bucket list.
Fortunately, there are plenty of relatively inexpensive flights between Houston and Minneapolis on travel site Skyscanner.
Here's a list of flights, hotels, restaurants and local attractions in Minneapolis to get you started.
(Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in the articles may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions. Prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
Flights
Currently, the cheapest flights between Houston and Minneapolis are if you leave on November 3 and return from Minnesota on November 6. Spirit Airlines currently has roundtrip tickets for $87.
There are also deals to be had later in November. If you fly out of Houston on November 30 and return from Minneapolis on December 3, United can get you there and back for $229 roundtrip.
Hotels
Regarding where to stay, here are some of Minneapolis's top-rated hotels, that we selected from Skyscanner's listings based on price and customer satisfaction.
The Westin Minneapolis (88 S. Sixth St.)
One 4.6-star option is The Westin Minneapolis. Rooms are currently set at $129/night.
The Minneapolis Public Library Central Branch, the Minneapolis City Hall, and the Target Center are area attractions. Additional attractions include Mill Ruins Park.
The Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel (225 S. Third Ave.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
A second option is The Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel, The Depot. The 4.3-star hotel has rooms for $99/night.
Set in the heart of Minneapolis, this hotel is close to the Minneapolis City Hall, Mill Ruins Park, as well as the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome and the Target Center.
Restaurants
Minneapolis has plenty of topnotch dining options. Here are a few of the most popular, according to Skyscanner.
Restaurant Alma (528 University Ave. SE)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
If you're looking for a local favorite, head to Restaurant Alma, which has an average of five stars out of eight reviews on Skyscanner.
Opened in 1999, Restaurant Alma is a casual fine dining restaurant, offering eclectic American cuisine in a historically preserved building.
"The menu is set up as a pre-fix but you are able to order single dishes if you like. As mentioned, it's $45 for three courses and is an excellent value considering the quality," wrote visitor Rene.
The Grand Ole Creamery & Grand Pizza (750 Grand Ave.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
If you're looking for a solid place to grab dessert, plan to visit The Grand Ole Creamery & Grand Pizza.
Now celebrating 27 years in business, The Grand Ole Creamery (est. 1984) was the first retail ice cream parlor in St. Paul to manufacture and serve premium ice cream and other delicious treats.
"I especially love the Cookie Monster flavor! The pizza place that is adjoined is also a great spot to grab a slice," wrote Andi.
Attractions
Not sure what to do in Minneapolis, besides eat and drink? Here's a recommendation, provided by Skyscanner.
The Minneapolis Institute of Arts (2400 Third Ave. South)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
It's The Minneapolis Institute of Arts.
The Minneapolis Institute of Arts promotes the wonder of art by making it accessible to the world and its visitors. Explore exhibits that celebrate everything from Babe Ruth to mushrooms.
"The best part about the Art Institute is that the admission is free," wrote visitor Austin. "This is a perfect place to take your family for an afternoon without spending a dollar."