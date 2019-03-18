Travel watch: Houston to Mexico City, and back again

It's the oldest capital city in the Americas, rich in history and culture, and a major economic center in the region today. In addition to Aztec ruins, the city has the world's largest single-metropolitan concentration of museums, plus extensive art galleries, concert halls and theaters. And the city's 16 boroughs and many colorful neighborhoods offer an abundance of shopping, restaurants, bars and nightlife.
Fortunately, there are plenty of relatively inexpensive flights between Houston and Mexico City on travel site Skyscanner.
Here's a list of flights, hotels, restaurants and local attractions in Mexico City to get you excited about your next excursion.
(Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in the articles may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions. Prices and availability are subject to change.)
Flight deals to Mexico City
The cheapest flights between Houston and Mexico City are if you leave on March 25 and return from Mexico on March 28. Interjet currently has roundtrip tickets for $166.
There are also deals to be had in April. If you fly out of Houston on April 25 and return from Mexico City on April 30, AeroMexico can get you there and back for $178 roundtrip.
Top Mexico City hotels
Regarding where to stay, here are some of Mexico City's top-rated hotels, according to Skyscanner, that we selected based on price, proximity to things to do and customer satisfaction.
The St. Regis Mexico City (Paseo de la Reforma 439)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
For an all-around top recommendation, consider The St. Regis Mexico City. The hotel has a five-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $255.
"Great location to amazing restaurants and street food, excellent staff, champagne to greet you when you walk in, daily free dessert delivery -- what else can you ask for on a vacation?" wrote visitor Yvette.
The Four Seasons Mexico City (Paseo de la Reforma 500, Colonia Juarez)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
If you're looking to treat yourself, consider The Four Seasons Mexico City. The hotel has a 4.9-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $179.
Set in the heart of Mexico City on the busy Paseo de la Reforma, this luxury hotel is close to the Monumento a los Ninos Heroes and the Monumento a los Heroes de la Independencia.
The Condesa DF (Avenida Veracruz 102, Colonia Condesa)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Another pricey alternative is The Condesa DF. The 4.6-star hotel has rooms for $265/night.
This 40-room luxury hotel is located in Mexico City's Condesa district, close to many restaurants, bars and cafes.
Top picks for dining and drinking
If you're looking for a popular spot to grab a bite, Mexico City has plenty of excellent eateries to choose from. Here are a few from Skyscanner's listings to help you get started.
Panaderia Rosetta (Colima 179)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
If you're looking for a local favorite, head to Panaderia Rosetta, which has an average of 4.9 stars out of 11 reviews on Skyscanner.
"It's a very cozy breakfast spot with only a few bar stools for seating. Get there early to get your hands on the good pastries," wrote visitor Leila.
Restaurante El Cardenal (Calle de la Palma, 23)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Next, there's Restaurante El Cardenal, with 4.6 stars from 22 reviews.
"The food was fantastic here. The eggs for breakfast were perfect," wrote Frank.
Casa de los Azulejos (Av Francisco I. Madero, 4, Centro)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Also worth considering is Casa de los Azulejos, with 4.7 stars from 14 reviews.
"It's set on one of the main tourist streets in Mexico City. Many people stop by to get a picture of the unique facade or to grab a coffee inside," wrote Gianfi.
Top Mexico City attractions
Not sure what to do in Mexico City, besides eat and drink? Here are two recommendations, provided by Skyscanner.
The Palacio de Bellas Artes (Av. Juarez)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
The Palacio de Bellas Artes, with 4.8 stars out of 74 reviews, is a popular attraction.
Inaugurated in 1934, the Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico City is a major cultural center where you can attend poetry readings, operas, dance recitals, art shows and more. Inside, find spectacular murals by renowned artists, such as Rufino Tamayo and Diego Rivera.
"The place is a beauty," wrote visitor Analu.
El Zocalo (Plaza de la Constitucion S/N)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
El Zocalo is another popular destination, with 4.7 stars from 98 reviews.
The third-largest square in the world, it is the main plaza in the middle of downtown. This site has strong historic significance to the local people. It has been used as a central gathering place since the rule of the Aztecs.
This story was created automatically using flight, hotel, and local attractions data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.