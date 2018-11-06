Travel watch: Houston to Mexico City, and back again

It's the oldest capital city in the Americas, rich in history and culture, and a major economic center in the region today. In addition to Aztec ruins, the city has the world's largest single-metropolitan concentration of museums, plus extensive art galleries, concert halls and theaters. And the city's 16 boroughs and many colorful neighborhoods offer an abundance of shopping, restaurants, bars and nightlife.
Using travel site Skyscanner, we've sifted through the cheapest flights between Houston and Mexico City in the next few months, including some popular hotel options and favorite local attractions.
(Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in the articles may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions. Prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
Flights
The cheapest flights between Houston and Mexico City are if you leave on April 4 and return from Mexico on April 7. Interjet currently has tickets for $193, roundtrip.
There are also deals to be had in January. If you fly out of Houston on January 16 and return from Mexico City on January 23, Interjet can get you there and back for $222 roundtrip.
Hotels
To plan your stay, here are some of Mexico City's top-rated hotels, that we selected from Skyscanner's listings based on price and customer satisfaction.
The Four Seasons Mexico City (500 Colonia Juarez)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
If you're looking to treat yourself, consider The Four Seasons Mexico City. The hotel has a 4.9-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $179.
Set in the heart of Mexico City on the busy Paseo de la Reforma, this luxury hotel is close to the Monumento a Los Ninos Heroes and the Monumento a los Heroes de la Independencia.
The St. Regis Mexico City (Paseo de la Reforma 439)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
A pricer alternative is The St. Regis Mexico City. Rooms are currently set at $255/night.
Restaurants
Don't miss Mexico City's food scene, with plenty of popular spots to get your fill of local cuisine. Here are a few of the top-rated eateries from Skyscanner's listings.
Panaderia Rosetta (Colima 179)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
One of Mexico City's most popular restaurants is Panaderia Rosetta, which has an average of 4.9 stars out of 10 reviews on Skyscanner.
"This is the sister bakery to Rosetta," wrote visitor Leila. "It's a very cozy breakfast spot with only a few bar stools for seating. Get there early to get your hands on the good pastries."
Casa de los Azulejos (Av Francisco I. Madero, 4)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Next, there's Casa de los Azulejos.
"As soon as you walk by, you will recognize this place by the nice blue and white tiles from Puebla on the facade, it's simply unique," Gianfi wrote. "Inside there is a nice and cozy restaurant and market where you can sit and enjoy the nice rooms inside or just take a look around."
Attractions
Not sure what to do in Mexico City, besides eat and drink? Here are a few recommendations, provided by Skyscanner.
The Palacio de Bellas Artes (Avenida Juarez y Eje Lazaro Cardenas)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
First up is The Palacio de Bellas Artes. Inaugurated in 1934, the Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico City is a major cultural center where you can attend poetry readings, operas, dance recitals, art shows and more. Its construction began in 1904 but it took three decades to complete due to the Mexican Revolution and complications during the building process.
El Zocalo (Historic Center)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Then, spend some time at El Zocalo.
El Zocalo in Mexico City is known as the third-largest square in the world and it is the main plaza in the middle of downtown. This site has strong historic significance to the local people. Zocalo has been used as a central gathering place since the rule of the Aztecs.