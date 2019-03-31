Travel watch: Houston to Baltimore, and back again

Baltimore is itself a historic city, the second-largest seaport in the Mid-Atlantic and at one time the second leading port of entry for immigrants to the U.S. Famous residents have included Edgar Allan Poe, Frederick Douglass, Billie Holiday and Babe Ruth. The city has 72 designated historic districts, distinct cultural enclaves representing Baltimore's diverse urban landscape, which has earned Baltimore the nickname "city of neighborhoods."
Today, Baltimore is also home to Johns Hopkins University and its world-renowned hospital. Maryland blue crabs fill the local crab shacks, along with some of the trendiest culinary destinations, including the bakery behind the Food Network's "Ace of Cakes." Baseball fans will find the Baltimore Orioles in their iconic ballpark at Camden Yards.
It's more doable than you think. According to travel site Skyscanner, there are plenty of flights from Houston to Baltimore in the next few months, and the prices aren't too shabby.
So if you're looking for a change of scenery, here are some deals to put on your to-do list.
Flight deals to Baltimore
The cheapest flights between Houston and Baltimore are if you leave on April 6 and return from Maryland on April 9. American Airlines currently has roundtrip, nonstop tickets for $126.
Spirit Airlines also has tickets at that price point in May. If you fly out of Houston on May 7 and return from Baltimore on May 11, Spirit Airlines can get you there and back for $126 roundtrip.
Top Baltimore hotels
To plan your stay, here are some of Baltimore's top-rated hotels, according to Skyscanner, that we selected based on price, proximity to things to do and customer satisfaction.
The Hilton Baltimore (401 W. Pratt St.)
For an all-around top recommendation, consider The Hilton Baltimore. The hotel has a 4.4-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $135.
This downtown Baltimore hotel is located adjacent to Oriole Park at Camden Yards and very close to the USS Constellation, the Hippodrome Theatre and the M and T Bank Stadium. Other attractions include the National Aquarium in Baltimore and the shops at Harborplace.
The Baltimore Marriott Waterfront (700 Aliceanna St.)
If you're looking to treat yourself, there's The Baltimore Marriott Waterfront, which has rooms for $179/night.
Set in the heart of Baltimore, this hotel is close to the Pier Six Concert Pavilion and the National Aquarium in Baltimore, as well as the American Visionary Art Museum.
The Home2 Suites by Hilton Baltimore Downtown (8 E. Pleasant St.)
If you're looking for an inexpensive place to stay, try The Home2 Suites by Hilton Baltimore Downtown. The 4.4-star hotel has rooms for $71/night.
Local restaurant picks
Don't miss Baltimore's food scene, with plenty of popular spots to get your fill of local cuisine. Here are a few of the top-rated eateries from Skyscanner's listings.
Vaccaro's Italian Pastry Shop (222 Albemarle St.)
First things first: where to get your coffee fix. For a popular option, check out Vaccaro's Italian Pastry Shop, which has an average of 4.5 stars out of 20 reviews on Skyscanner.
"Vaccaro's is famous among both locals and visitors," wrote visitor Daniel. "Located in the heart of Little Italy in Baltimore, patrons flood in to have lunch or pick up a tasty treat with a warm beverage."
Mama's on the Half Shell (2901 O'Donnell St.)
Don't forget the essentials: where to get oysters. For a popular option, check out Mama's on the Half Shell, with 4.5 stars from 18 reviews.
"It has wonderful service," wrote reviewer Tosheriah.
G&M Restaurant (804 N. Hammonds Ferry Road)
If you're looking for a local favorite, head to G&M Restaurant, which offers a selection of seafood, sandwiches, Greek specialties and authentic Italian and American cuisine.
"Most people are here for the crab cakes, day and night," wrote RAWarren. "I can't finish a single crab cake in one sitting, but there are plenty of strong-willed eaters who can take down two at once."
Top Baltimore attractions
Not sure what to do in Baltimore, besides eat and drink? Here are a few recommendations, provided by Skyscanner.
The National Aquarium (501 E. Pratt St.)
First up is The National Aquarium.
It features a dolphin show, 4-D immersion sensory theater and lots of marine creatures.
"This is one of my favorite aquariums in the country! Great to bring the whole family to and to see marine life you can't see at a traditional aquarium," wrote Alyssa.
Inner Harbor
The Inner Harbor is another popular destination and has been one of the major seaports in the United States since the 1700s. The area provides many choices in dining, nightlife and cultural experiences.
The American Visionary Art Museum (800 Key Highway)
Finally, consider checking out The American Visionary Art Museum, which is a unique and critically acclaimed art venue. The U.S. Congress unanimously voted the American Visionary Art Museum "the official national education center, repository and museum for self-taught, intuitive artistry."
"This museum is a temple of unabashed creative energy unlike anywhere else in the state," wrote visitor Kelly. "This museum constantly showcases inventive and daring art from local and international artist alike."
---
