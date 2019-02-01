Travel from Houston to Detroit on the cheap

Whether you're trying to escape ASAP or you're looking to plan your travels around upcoming deals, take a look at these forthcoming flights between Houston and Detroit, which we pulled from travel site Skyscanner.
We've also included popular hotels, restaurants and attractions in Detroit to get you started on planning your ideal getaway.
Flight deals to Detroit
Currently, the cheapest flights between Houston and Detroit are if you leave on April 10 and return from Michigan on April 14. Spirit Airlines currently has roundtrip tickets for $138.
There are also deals to be had in May. If you fly out of Houston on May 2 and return from Detroit on May 6, Spirit Airlines can get you there and back for $152 roundtrip.
Top Detroit hotels
To plan your accommodations, here are some of Detroit's top-rated hotels, according to Skyscanner, that we selected based on price, proximity to things to do and customer satisfaction.
The MotorCity Casino Hotel (2901 Grand River Ave.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
For an all-around top recommendation, consider The MotorCity Casino Hotel. The hotel has a 4.7-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $178.
This Detroit casino hotel is near the Masonic Temple and the Fox Theatre.
The Westin Book Cadillac Detroit (1114 Washington Blvd.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Another 4.7-star option is The Westin Book Cadillac Detroit, which has rooms for $179/night.
This hotel is located close to the airport. Attractions in the neighborhood include Campus Martius Park, Joe Louis Arena and the GM Renaissance Center.
The Atheneum (1000 Brush Ave.)
Finally, there's The Atheneum. The 4.7-star hotel has rooms for $129/night. Situated in Detroit, this family-friendly hotel is near Campus Martius Park, GM Renaissance Center and Ford Field.
Featured Detroit food and drink
If you're looking to snag a bite at one of Detroit's many quality eateries, here are a few popular culinary destinations from Skyscanner's listings that will help keep you satiated.
Slows Bar BQ (2138 Michigan Ave.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
First things first: where to get a drink and some ribs. For a popular option, check out Slows Bar BQ, which has an average of 4.8 stars out of 22 reviews on Skyscanner.
"Finger-licking good barbecue. From sandwiches and ribs, to smoked meatloaf and jambalaya, it's smoky goodness all the way!" wrote visitor Nika.
Public House (241 W. 9 Mile Road)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Another solid option is Public House.
"Cute little place that serves awesome sliders for a super low price," wrote Megan. "If you know what's good for ya, you'll get at least three sandwiches!"
New Parthenon Restaurant (547 Monroe Ave.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Finally, there's New Parthenon Restaurant in Greektown.
"As a former Detroiter, this is a place I love to visit when I come back," wrote Richard, who recommends starting with the flaming cheese before moving on to the lamb. "This is my favorite place to go in Greektown!"
Featured Detroit attractions
Not sure what to do in Detroit, besides eat and drink? Here are a couple of recommendations, provided by Skyscanner.
The Detroit Institute of Arts (5200 Woodward Ave.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
First up is The Detroit Institute of Arts.
Visit the Detroit Institute of Arts for a chance to immerse yourself in beautiful artwork and robust collections. The museum features over 60,000 pieces, including collections from America, Asia, Africa and Europe.
"What a fantastic house of art and culture," wrote visitor Dj. "This has to be one of the most unique and special museums in the USA. ... A must stop for all visiting or living in Detroit."
The Henry Ford Museum (20900 Oakwood Blvd.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Lastly, consider checking out The Henry Ford Museum.
Surround yourself with a vast collection of items of historical significance at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan. The building is packed with exciting exhibits featuring themes that range from early aviation to famous inventions. Stand next to a 50-ton Gothic steam engine, Abraham Lincoln's rocking chair or one of George Washington's camp beds. Car-related pieces include Ronald Reagan's limousine and the last known 1896 Duryea model.