Travel and outdoor events worth seeking out in Houston this week

Photo: Blubel/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to get some fresh air?

From a bike ride to local markets to a brewery tour, there's plenty to do when it comes to travel and outdoor activities coming up in Houston this week. Read on for a rundown.
Kids Wildlife Conservation Day





This event from the Texas Brigades educates kids on wildlife conservation over two parts: a hunter education certification course in the morning and then a wildlife organization expo in the afternoon. The event includes live demonstrations, raffles, giveaways and refreshments. Exhibitors will also be on-site.

When: Saturday, Oct. 20, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Holy House Academy, 7809 Shadyvilla Lane
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

BCO Farmer's Market Bike Ride





Hosted by Bayou City Outdoors, a social event club, this bike ride is open to both members and nonmembers alike. Bring your own bike or plan to rent one from a local shop, then meet at Onion Creek cafe, where you and fellow participants can wake up with a cup before cruising between various markets around Houston.

You'll be able to shop for fresh produce and homemade goods over the course of 12-15 miles (which will take about three hours). After the ride, you can stick around and mingle back at Onion Creek for lunch.

When: Saturday, Oct. 20, 8-11:30 a.m.
Where: Onion Creek Coffee House, Bar and Lounge, 3106 White Oak Drive
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to register

Up to 49 percent off brewery tour





This deal allows you to participate in a brewery tour with Buzzed Tours. You'll visit a round of local Houston breweries, learn about how they make their brews and, of course, enjoy some freshly poured samples. Check out the various tours you can participate in here after you score this deal.

Where: 607 S. Sandman St., McElroy's Irish Pub (pickup spot)
Price: $63 for one person (37 percent off regular price); $102 for two people (49 percent off)

Click here for more details, and to score this deal
