Designer Tory Burch offering $10K reward for her dog's safe return, went missing in Central Park

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK -- Designer Tory Burch has put out a plea on social media for help finding her missing dog "Chicken."

Chicken is a 7-month-old miniature poodle that was last seen in Central Park near 61st Street and 5th Avenue on Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

She says in her post that a couple was seen with the dog at 56th and Madison Avenue in front of First Republic Bank. They apparently said that they were taking Chicken to get her microchip scanned.

As of Tuesday, no one has scanned Chicken's chip.



Burch is offering a $10,000 reward for her beloved pup's safe return, no questions asked.

If you have any information, you are asked to call or text 646-386-6674 or email missingdogcentralpark@gmail.com.
