Top travel picks: Getaway from Houston to Denver

Thanks in part to its breathtaking mountain views, vibrant food scene and proximity to outdoor adventures, the New York Times named the city one of the top places to visit in 2018. If you're looking to explore a Denver destination, head to the Golden Triangle Creative District, near downtown. The up-and-coming arts center has a lot to offer, including world-class museums and galleries.
Flight deals to Denver
The cheapest flights between Houston and Denver are if you leave on April 3 and return from Colorado on April 6. Spirit Airlines currently has tickets for $75, roundtrip.
There are also deals to be had in May. If you fly out of Houston on May 1 and return from Denver on May 3, Frontier Airlines can get you there and back for $105 roundtrip.
Top Denver hotels
To plan your accommodations, here are some of Denver's top-rated hotels, that we selected from Skyscanner's listings based on price and customer satisfaction.
The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa (321 17th St.)
If you're looking to treat yourself, consider The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa. The hotel has a 4.9-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $169.
The Hyatt Regency Denver At Colorado Convention Center (650 15th St.)
If you're looking for an inexpensive place to stay, try The Hyatt Regency Denver At Colorado Convention Center, which has rooms for $76/night. It has 4.5 stars.
Set in the heart of Denver, this hotel is close to the Colorado Convention Center, United States Mint, as well as the Denver Art Museum. Additional attractions include the 16th Street Mall.
The Embassy Suites Denver - Downtown/ Convention Center (1420 Stout St.)
A third option is The Embassy Suites Denver - Downtown/Convention Center. The 4.6-star hotel has rooms for $159/night.
Featured Denver restaurants
Denver has plenty of top-notch dining options. Here are a few of the most popular, according to Skyscanner.
Snooze an A.M. Eatery (1701 Wynkoop St.)
A popular dining destination is Snooze an A.M. Eatery, with 4.7 stars from 72 reviews.
Root Down (1600 W. 33rd Ave.)
Also worth considering is Root Down, with 4.8 stars from 57 reviews.
Root Down accommodates all dietary needs, including vegetarian, vegan, raw and gluten free.
"This is one of the best restaurants in Denver," wrote Jeff. "I keep going back -- and send my friends -- and am amazed at the food and the service. You are treated like family in a way cool environment (a converted gas station)."
Sushi Den (1487 S. Pearl St.)
Finally, there's Sushi Den, with five stars from 27 reviews.
"Fantastic sushi all the way up here in the Rocky Mountains!" wrote Adam.
Featured Denver attractions
Denver is also full of sites to visit and explore. Here are some popular attractions to round out your trip, again from Skyscanner's listings.
Denver Botanic Gardens (1007 York St.)
First up are the Denver Botanic Gardens. They check in with 4.7 stars out of 124 reviews on Skyscanner.
Seek solitude in the sanctuary of the Japanese Garden, overlooking a pond with goldfish and bonsai trees.
"This is one of the most beautiful places I have ever seen," wrote visitor Beth.
Denver Zoo (2300 Steele St.)
The Denver Zoo is another popular destination. It has 4.8 stars from 94 reviews.
Where else can you visit polar ice caps, a tropical forest, the African savanna and a jungle all in one day? The zoo is a state-of-the-art habitat featuring more than 3,500 animals representing 600 species.
Denver Museum of Nature and Science (2001 Colorado Blvd.)
Finally, consider checking out the Denver Museum of Nature and Science. It has 4.9 stars from 60 reviews.
This museum is one of the city's most popular attractions, drawing almost two million visitors a year. There are permanent displays on North American Indians, Egyptian mummies, dinosaurs and minerals, all stunningly detailed and vast.
