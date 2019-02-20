ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Top sports and fitness events in Houston this week

Looking to get fit?

From a travel planning party to a night time bike ride, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in Houston this week. Read on for a rundown.
BCO 11th Annual Travel Planning Party





Looking to stamp your passport this year? Attend this event to find out about more than 30 proposed trips with Bayou City Outdoors in 2019. Attendees will get a chance to narrow down the list of final destinations and meet trip leaders as well as fellow travelers.

When: Thursday, February 21, 7 p.m.
Where: 2913 Main St.
Price: Free
Goat Yoga Houston NettBar





Start your weekend off right with this goat yoga class Saturday morning. The beginner class takes 45 minutes (the sweater-clad goats may or may not climb on you) and goat play/cuddle time will continue for 30 minutes after class.

When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 10-11:15 a.m.
Where: NettBar, 4504 Nett St.
Admission: $35 (General Admission); $40 (General Admission With Mat)

Cardi B | Night Bike Ride





Join other bike enthusiasts for this Cardi B-themed night bike ride through Houston Saturday night. Each participant will rent a Dutch bike specially equipped with LED lights and take off for a group ride through the city. Don't forget to bring water.

When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m.
Where: 2301 Elgin St.
Price: $11

