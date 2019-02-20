Top sports and fitness events in Houston this week

BCO 11th Annual Travel Planning Party

Goat Yoga Houston NettBar

Cardi B | Night Bike Ride

Looking to get fit?From a travel planning party to a night time bike ride, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in Houston this week. Read on for a rundown.---Looking to stamp your passport this year? Attend this event to find out about more than 30 proposed trips with Bayou City Outdoors in 2019. Attendees will get a chance to narrow down the list of final destinations and meet trip leaders as well as fellow travelers.Thursday, February 21, 7 p.m.2913 Main St.FreeStart your weekend off right with this goat yoga class Saturday morning. The beginner class takes 45 minutes (the sweater-clad goats may or may not climb on you) and goat play/cuddle time will continue for 30 minutes after class.Saturday, Feb. 23, 10-11:15 a.m.NettBar, 4504 Nett St.$35 (General Admission); $40 (General Admission With Mat)Join other bike enthusiasts for this Cardi B-themed night bike ride through Houston Saturday night. Each participant will rent a Dutch bike specially equipped with LED lights and take off for a group ride through the city. Don't forget to bring water.Saturday, Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m.2301 Elgin St.$11