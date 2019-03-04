Top food and drink events in Houston this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Wine Education Seminar: Touring Central California
Enjoy some wine education on Tuesday with a tour of award-winning wines from the California Central Coast region. Carl Chargois will lead the 90-minute seminar, held at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.
Hurry and grab your tickets -- the event is selling out fast.
When: Tuesday, March 5, 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, Champion Wine Garden, NRG Park.
Price: $50
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Beer Olympics Pub Crawl (St. Practice Day Edition)
Practice makes perfect, so get ready for St. Patrick's Day this Saturday at a beer Olympics pub crawl. Dress up in your greenest clothes and compete in bar games and challenges throughout the afternoon. The ticket includes a complimentary pint, beer specials at each bar and St. Patrick's Day swag.
When: Saturday, March 9, noon-5 p.m.
Where: Washington Ave.
Price: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Griff's 22nd Annual Irish Cook-off and Music Festival
Kick off your St. Patrick's Day celebrations at Griff's on Saturday at the 22nd annual Irish Cook-off and Music Festival. Seventeen teams will be competing in the cooking competition, where they will vie for top marks in categories such as Irish stew, chili and dessert. Music will be provided by bands Snit's Dog and Pony Show and Spin Cycle.
When: Saturday, March 9, noon-8 p.m.
Where: Griff's, 3416 Roseland St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
2019 Fiesta Del Taco
Finally, sample 20 different tacos and 15 specialty margaritas at Fiesta Del Taco on Saturday. Enjoy live music to set the mood and taste a variety of other food and drinks. Admission includes one margarita and two tacos.
When: Saturday, March 9, 3-10 p.m.
Where: Area 59 Outdoor Venue, 6015 Hillcroft and Highway 59
Price: Free (Before 6 p.m.); $10 (Admission w/ Food and Drink)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets