Top food and drink events in Houston this week

Bravo's Top Chef Valentine's Day Dinner Party featuring Chef Tiffany Derry
First, wow your special someone on Valentine's Day with an amazing meal as Bravo's Top Chef Tiffany Derry will share her favorite recipes on Tuesday at the Williams Sonoma Highland Village. A contestant on Top Chef in Season 7, she won "fan favorite" after placing in fifth place, according to Wikipedia.
When: Tuesday, Feb. 12, 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: Williams Sonoma Highland Village, 4060 Westheimer Road
Price: Free
The Wood Brunch
Next, enjoy a great meal and network with other creative and smartest professionals at the same time on Sunday at The Wood Brunch at the Prospect Park Sports Bar. There will be a DJ spinning tunes to keep the atmosphere light and festive and menu items include steak and eggs, Cajun chicken and waffles, shrimp and grits, $3 mimosas and more.
When: Sunday, Feb. 17, 1-5 p.m.
Where: Prospect Park Sports Bar, 3100 Fountain View Drive
Price: Free
B.B Lemon Anti-Valentine's Day Party
Then, if you are single and don't like that couples holiday this week, check out the Anti-Valentine's Day Party on Thursday at B.B. Lemon. DJ Johnny J will keep the dance floor packed and "anti-love" drink and food specials will be available for purchase at the black attire suggested free event.
When: Thursday, Feb. 14, 4 p.m.
Where: B.B. Lemon, 1809 Washington Ave.
Price: Free
Wild Game Cook Off at Lucky's Lodge
Next, take advantage of sampling hog, deer, dove, duck and other types of meat on Sunday at the Wild Game Cook Off at Lucky's Lodge. A ticket includes a tasting from at least each cooking team, two beers and music.
When: Sunday, Feb. 17, noon
Where: Lucky's Lodge, 2024 Rusk St.
Price: $15
2019 HOUSTON COCHON555
Lastly, the Four Seasons Hotel Houston is hosting 2019 Houston Cochon555 on Sunday. According to the promoter of the event, Cochon555, "is a nose-to-tail culinary event dedicated to supporting family farmers and educating buyers about the agricultural importance of eating heritage breed pigs, some of which are on critical watch lists. The meat they produce is recognized for its superior flavor, texture, appearance, and nutritious qualities. ... we are educating the nation one bite at a time and creating a safer food future to be shared with our children."
When: Sunday, Feb. 17, 5-7:30 p.m.
Where: Four Seasons Hotel Houston, 1300 Lamar St.
Price: $130-$200
