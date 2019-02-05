ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Top food and drink events in Houston this week

By Hoodline
Hungry for something new?

If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of Houston food and beverage. From a wedding showcase to food truck festival, here's what to do on the local food scene this week.
The Dunlavy Weddings Showcase





Engaged and overwhelmed with the thought of planning the big day? Come to the Dunlavy's wedding showcase on Wednesday to meet vendors and get inspired. There will be complimentary drinks, light bites and door prizes.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 6, 5-8 p.m.
Where: The Dunlavy & The Kitchen at The Dunlavy, 3422 Allen Parkway
Price: $25

Come Wine With Us: L'amore





Stop by the Italian Cultural & Community Center (ICCC) on Friday for a wine tasting event. Every regional Italian wine will be paired with a menu item from the new restaurant Roma.

When: Friday, Feb. 8, 7-9 p.m.
Where: Italian Cultural & Community Center, 1101 Milford St.
Price: $60 (ICCC Member); $65 (Non-member)
Spring Food Truck Festival





Bring the kids and the dogs on Saturday to Kingwood's Town Center Park, where many food trucks will be participating in this third annual festival. There will also be live music and vendors on site.

When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: Kingwood Town Center Park, 8 N. Main St.
Price: Free

