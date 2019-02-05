Top food and drink events in Houston this week

If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of Houston food and beverage. From a wedding showcase to food truck festival, here's what to do on the local food scene this week.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
The Dunlavy Weddings Showcase
Engaged and overwhelmed with the thought of planning the big day? Come to the Dunlavy's wedding showcase on Wednesday to meet vendors and get inspired. There will be complimentary drinks, light bites and door prizes.
Grab your tickets before they sell out.
When: Wednesday, Feb. 6, 5-8 p.m.
Where: The Dunlavy & The Kitchen at The Dunlavy, 3422 Allen Parkway
Price: $25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Come Wine With Us: L'amore
Stop by the Italian Cultural & Community Center (ICCC) on Friday for a wine tasting event. Every regional Italian wine will be paired with a menu item from the new restaurant Roma.
When: Friday, Feb. 8, 7-9 p.m.
Where: Italian Cultural & Community Center, 1101 Milford St.
Price: $60 (ICCC Member); $65 (Non-member)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Spring Food Truck Festival
Bring the kids and the dogs on Saturday to Kingwood's Town Center Park, where many food trucks will be participating in this third annual festival. There will also be live music and vendors on site.
When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: Kingwood Town Center Park, 8 N. Main St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to register