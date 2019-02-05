Top food and drink events in Houston this week

The Dunlavy Weddings Showcase

Come Wine With Us: L'amore

Spring Food Truck Festival

Hungry for something new?If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of Houston food and beverage. From a wedding showcase to food truck festival, here's what to do on the local food scene this week.---Engaged and overwhelmed with the thought of planning the big day? Come to the Dunlavy's wedding showcase on Wednesday to meet vendors and get inspired. There will be complimentary drinks, light bites and door prizes.Grab your tickets before they sell out.Wednesday, Feb. 6, 5-8 p.m.The Dunlavy & The Kitchen at The Dunlavy, 3422 Allen Parkway$25Stop by the Italian Cultural & Community Center (ICCC) on Friday for a wine tasting event. Every regional Italian wine will be paired with a menu item from the new restaurant Roma.Friday, Feb. 8, 7-9 p.m.Italian Cultural & Community Center, 1101 Milford St.$60 (ICCC Member); $65 (Non-member)Bring the kids and the dogs on Saturday to Kingwood's Town Center Park, where many food trucks will be participating in this third annual festival. There will also be live music and vendors on site.Saturday, Feb. 9, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.Kingwood Town Center Park, 8 N. Main St.Free