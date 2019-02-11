Top family and learning events in Houston this week

From a seminar for parents with kids diagnosed with ADHD to a deal to save money at an indoor playground, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities for learning and fun. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Baby on the Way
First, expecting parents can receive expert advice on how to best prepare for their new bundle of joy on Tuesday at the "Baby on the Way Event" at the Tanglewood Clinic. Kelsey-Seybold physicians will give pointers on what to expect during labor and delivery, breastfeeding, newborn care, post-partum care for mothers and more. In addition, a ticket includes and there will be activities such as baby bingo, a photo booth and local vendors on site. Proceeds from the event will benefit the March of Dimes, March for Babies.
When: Tuesday, Feb. 12, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Tanglewood Clinic | Kelsey-Seybold, 1111 Augusta Drive
Price: $10 (single ticket); $15 (couple ticket)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
The Basics of ADHD: May we have your attention, please???
Next, if you have a child, or know someone who does, that has been diagnosed with ADHD, learn more about the condition at the "Basics of ADHD" seminar on Friday at the Texas Children's Autism Center/Meyer Center. Social workers will answer questions such as what is ADHD, how is it diagnosed, how can families cope and help children with the condition and much more. Light refreshments will be served.
When: Friday, Feb. 15, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: TX Children's Autism Center/Meyer Center, 8080 N. Stadium Drive, Suite 280
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to register
Career & Education Day 2019
Then, are you still trying to figure out a career path, or just want more information about the one you have chosen to pursue? If so, check out the 33rd annual Career and Education Day on Saturday at the George R. Brown Convention Center. The free event give you access to meet professionals from five endorsement paths and pick their brains to learn how they succeeded in their chosen field.
In addition, get information on college admission, financial aid and scholarships from college representatives. Lunch and childcare is provided.
When: Saturday, Feb. 16, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Where: George R. Brown Convention Center, 1001 Avenida De Las Americas, 3rd Level
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to register
King of Crawfish Fest
Who will be crowned the King of Crawfish? Find out as the top-ranked crawfish cooks in the area will compete at the King of Crawfish Fest on Saturday at Emancipation Park. A ticket to the annual event includes samples from each cook, a wide variety of food to purchase, live bands and DJs.
When: Saturday, Feb. 16, 1 p.m.
Where: Emancipation Park, 3018 Emancipation Ave.
Price: $5
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
49% Off Open Jumps at Pump It Up
Lastly, get the kids out of the house and take advantage of a this deal, through Groupon, to save $29 off a Punch Card for 10 Open Jumps at Pump It up. Kids, and parents, can bounce and play on multiple inflatables and slides at the indoor facility. Click here to visit the company website.
Where: 23810 Us. 59th, Kingwood
Price: $36 (49 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to nab this deal