Arts & Entertainment

Top electronic music events in Houston this week

Photo: Alexander Popov/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to get amped up or blissed out to electronic music? From underground bass to trance, this week's event lineup offers plenty to enjoy for fans of EDM and more.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

SAYMYNAME and Rawtek





Los Angeles-native SAYMYNAME grew up in a musical home, as his father DJ'd while he was growing up. After finishing college, SAYMYNAME found the hard trap music genre and has been working at his craft alongside the label AM ONLY. There will also be a performance by Rawtek.

When: Thursday, March 14, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.

Price: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets


Getter Presents: Visceral





Tanner Petulla, who goes by the stage name of Getter, will perform works from his newest release, Visceral. Performing since age 17, Getter works with the underground bass genre. Expect heavy bass at this loud performance starting Friday night and ending in the early hours of Saturday morning.

When: Friday, March 15, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.

Price: $20-25

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets


Jason Ross





Currently based in Los Angeles but signed by the United Kingdom-based label Anjunabeats, Ross is best known for for his progressive house and trance beats. Originally a classical and jazz musician born in Minneapolis, Ross changed over to electronic music and released his first album as a teenager. His most recent single, The Gorge, dropped on Jan. 11.

When: Friday, March 15, 10 p.m.-5 a.m.

Where: Spire Night Club, 1720 Main St.

Price: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthoustonhoodline
TOP STORIES
Rodeo thrill ride leaves riders 17 stories in the air
Cow causes commotion in stands at RodeoHouston
Police release video of gas station murder suspects
Eyes on US carriers after recent midair incidents
Coast Guard rescues 58-year-old after signs of heart attack
Did labor 'fire'-wall keep DNC from Houston?
Mutton Bustin': The cutest part of RodeoHouston
Show More
Houston Texans lose Tyrann Mathieu to Kansas City Chiefs
NASA pushing #Moon2Mars initiative
WHERE'S AARON? Conroe teen missing now for 11 days
Woman damages church after setting herself on fire: documents
Gunman's divorce papers served day of office shooting
More TOP STORIES News