Top electronic music events in Houston this week

SAYMYNAME and Rawtek

Getter Presents: Visceral

Jason Ross

Looking to get amped up or blissed out to electronic music? From underground bass to trance, this week's event lineup offers plenty to enjoy for fans of EDM and more.---Los Angeles-native SAYMYNAME grew up in a musical home, as his father DJ'd while he was growing up. After finishing college, SAYMYNAME found the hard trap music genre and has been working at his craft alongside the label AM ONLY. There will also be a performance by Rawtek.Thursday, March 14, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.$10Tanner Petulla, who goes by the stage name of Getter, will perform works from his newest release, Visceral. Performing since age 17, Getter works with the underground bass genre. Expect heavy bass at this loud performance starting Friday night and ending in the early hours of Saturday morning.Friday, March 15, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.$20-25Currently based in Los Angeles but signed by the United Kingdom-based label Anjunabeats, Ross is best known for for his progressive house and trance beats. Originally a classical and jazz musician born in Minneapolis, Ross changed over to electronic music and released his first album as a teenager. His most recent single, The Gorge, dropped on Jan. 11.Friday, March 15, 10 p.m.-5 a.m.Spire Night Club, 1720 Main St.$10