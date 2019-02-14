Top budget travel picks: Houston to Las Vegas

The self-proclaimed Entertainment Capital of the World has a thriving Downtown Arts District, several museums, dozens of parks and a world-class center for the performing arts. Its iconic casino-hotels offer extensive shopping, dining, pools and spas, live shows and nightlife. And it was named one of the New York Times' top destinations for 2019, with a much-anticipated Lady Gaga residency sealing the deal.
Thankfully, there are plenty of relatively inexpensive flights between Houston and Las Vegas. We pulled from travel site Skyscanner to provide you with a short list of flights and hotels handpicked with the trendy adventurer in mind.
Flight deals to Las Vegas
The cheapest flights between Houston and Las Vegas can be found if you leave on May 7 and return from Nevada on May 9. Frontier Airlines currently has tickets for $96, roundtrip.
There are also deals to be had in March. If you fly out of Houston on March 18 and return from Las Vegas on March 21, Spirit Airlines can get you there and back for $97 roundtrip.
Top Las Vegas hotels
Regarding where to stay, here are two of Las Vegas's top-rated hotels, according to Skyscanner, that we selected based on price, proximity to things to do and customer satisfaction.
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas (3708 S. Las Vegas Blvd.)
For an all-around top recommendation, there's the 4.6-star ratedCosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Rooms are currently set at $140/night.
The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino (3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South)
Another option is The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino. The 4.3-star hotel has rooms for $149/night.
Top picks for dining and drinking
If you're looking to snag a bite at one of Las Vegas's many quality eateries, here are a few popular culinary destinations from Skyscanner's listings that will help keep you satiated.
Mon Ami Gabi (3655 S. Las Vegas Blvd.)
If you're looking for a local favorite, head to Mon Ami Gabi, which has an average of 4.5 stars out of 86 reviews on Skyscanner.
"This spot is surprisingly well priced. Grab a seat on the patio to see the Bellagio fountains. My favorite meal here is steak with the blue cheese topping," wrote visitor Anna.
Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse (360 E. Flamingo Road)
Another popular dining destination is Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse, with five stars from seven reviews.
"It's a Brazilian steakhouse, so you can't really go wrong unless you happen to be a vegetarian. It's $48 per person for all you can eat. I have to say it ranks as one of the best meals I've ever had in Vegas without breaking the bank," wrote reviewer Trina.
Earl of Sandwich (3667 Las Vegas Blvd. South)
Finally, there's Earl of Sandwich. The 4.4-star rated eatery on Skyscanner offers a variety of hot sandwiches from turkey and cranberry to roast beef and horseradish.
"This spot is very affordable, which is a welcome change after some of the pricier options in Las Vegas," wrote Cyrus.
Featured local attractions
To round out your trip, Las Vegas offers plenty of popular attractions worth visiting. Here are a couple of top recommendations, based on Skyscanner's descriptions and reviews.
Las Vegas Strip (Las Vegas Boulevard)
First up is Las Vegas Strip.
With over 30 major casinos along with world-class entertainment venues, this is the heart of Las Vegas.
"A nice walk for the adventurous," wrote visitor Karen.
Fountains at Bellagio (3600 S. Las Vegas Blvd.)
Fountains at Bellagio is another popular destination.
"It is beautiful and relaxing. I love listening to the music and watching the water blend with the music. This is definitely a must-see in Las Vegas," wrote visitor Kendra.
