Top 10 Houston hotel pools for a splash this summer

A look at Houston's top hotel pools, and how to get access to them (KTRK)

HOUSTON --
Houston has plenty of hot patio bars and parks, but locals know one of the best ways to beat the scorching summer is by hitting up a cool pool. We've rounded up some of our favorite hotel spots to take a dip - some of which you can jump in without being a hotel guest. Expect poolside cocktails, movie screenings, plus summer deals, promos, and more. (Don't forget your shades, sunscreen, and wide-brimmed hats).

Marriott Marquis Houston

It's the Texas-shaped lazy river in H-Town that we all want to navigate. This rooftop pool is perched 110 feet in the air and surrounded by Houston's soaring downtown skyline. The Marriott Marquis Houston's amenity deck features a full-service poolside bar and grill. Check this off as arguably the most Instagram-worthy pool in all of Houston.

Family-friendly: Yes

Cabanas: Yes

What to drink: The Refresh: a delicious cocktail perfect for poolside featuring Effen Cucumber vodka, lime, simple syrup, and soda.

How to access: Hotel customers only (registered hotel guests are given wristbands at check-in). But: book a minimum 50-minute spa treatment at the in-house Pure Spa (excluding salon treatments) and voila - access granted.

Post Oak Hotel

The Post Oak Hotel is owned by Houston's favorite billionaire, Tilman Fertitta, so you know the pool is out of this world, like everything else on the property. (The white-and-black-accent decor truly sets this stylish and luxurious pool apart.) Our favorite feature: Order anything to eat or drink from anywhere on property - you can even order sunscreen- and it will be delivered to your poolside chair (or cabana).

Family-friendly: Yes

Cabanas: Yes

What to drink: The Post Oak Margarita: tequila, fresh lime juice, Hibiscus cordial

How to access: Hotel customers only

