Top 10 fab and fierce Houston Pride parties and events

Katherine Whaley has the skinny on parking and road closures for Pride Houston 2018. (David Mackey)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Since late last April, Houston's LGBTQIA community has been celebrating #Pride40, commemorating the people, victories and milestones that have made up this city's more than 40-year LGBTQIA history.

All of this will culminate with Houston Pride Day, happening Saturday, June 23. The two big events that day will be the 2018 Houston Pride Festival, starting at noon in downtown Houston, and the 2018 Houston Pride Parade, which will happen afterwards at 8 p.m., also in downtown Houston.

But since this is Houston Pride Weekend, there will be a lot of events - some official, some not - that will be popping off around the city.

So, here's a rundown of things you and your LGBTQIA people (and those who support them) can check out during these glorious three days Travel tip: LYFT is offering 50 percent off rides on Saturday June 23rd. Use the code PRIDE2018IAH for a special discount.

Click here to see the full list of events on CultureMap.
