Tom Hanks surprises fans at In-N-Out

Tom Hanks lived up to his good guy persona Friday by surprising fans at an In-N-Out in Fontana.

FONTANA, California --
Tom Hanks lived up to his good guy persona Friday by surprising fans at an In-N-Out in Fontana.


He and his wife, Rita Wilson, were spotted at the joint. He not only took selfies with fans, but paid for the food of people who were in the drive-thru.


One Eyewitness News viewer shared photos of the fun surprise on Instagram, calling Hanks "such a nice guy." She said he took pictures with everyone and told people "Merry Christmas."

