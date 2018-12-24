Tom Hanks surprises fans at In-N-Out

I had the absolute honor of meeting the one and only Tom Hanks and his beautiful wife Rita Wilson! The coolest people I've ever met! #tomhanks #ritawilson @tomhanks @RitaWilson pic.twitter.com/fn2nALZGyW — BlackwatchCosplay (@BlackwatchCspla) December 23, 2018

Look who visited Fontana In N Out! Woody himself, Tom Hanks, and he bought lunch for everyone! Nice! pic.twitter.com/LcNGr9S7X0 — Oak Park Elementary (@FUSD_OakPark) December 22, 2018

Tom Hanks lived up to his good guy persona Friday by surprising fans at an In-N-Out in Fontana.He and his wife, Rita Wilson, were spotted at the joint. He not only took selfies with fans, but paid for the food of people who were in the drive-thru.One Eyewitness News viewer shared photos of the fun surprise on Instagram, calling Hanks "such a nice guy." She said he took pictures with everyone and told people "Merry Christmas."