golden globe awards

Tom Hanks chokes up talking about family at Golden Globe Awards

Tom Hanks accepts the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP)

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. -- Just like he has throughout his four-decade career, Tom Hanks went straight from laughs to tears as he accepted the Cecil B. Demille Award at the Golden Globes.

Hanks accepted the award from presenter Charlize Theron after a clips package that began with his second career role in 1980 on the schlocky TV series "The Love Boat."

"Most of the people in this room, I would pay to see them to get their cars washed," Hanks said to open his speech, then asked the crowd of Hollywood luminaries for a show of hands. "Can I just say honestly, really, really, tell the truth now, how many people in this room have a clip package that includes 'The Love Boat?'"

After apologizing for having a cold, Hanks looked at one of the front tables at the Beverly Hilton, and immediately turned around, leaving many in attendance confused.

SEE ALSO: Full list of 2020 Golden Globes winners, nominees

He turned back around with tears in his eyes.

"A man is blessed with a family sitting down front like that," He said to wife Rita Wilson and his kids at the table with her. "I can't tell you how much your love means to me."

He shifted from laughs to tears throughout the rest of the speech.

"It's the cold," he said after breaking down again.

Hanks received the career award honoring "outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment," whose recent recipients Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep, Jeff Bridges and George Clooney.

PHOTOS: Golden Globes 2020 red carpet fashion
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttom hanksaward showshollywoodmovie newsgolden globe awards
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS
Full list of 2020 Golden Globe winners, nominees
Mendes, Tarantino, Waller-Bridge win at 77th Golden Globes
Ellen DeGeneres honored for 'outstanding contributions' to TV at Globes
Phoebe Waller-Bridge's message to Obama during 'Fleabag' Globes win
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
American family attacked in Mexico, child killed
Teen charged with murder after blood trail leads to dead body
League City detective arrested for DWI with a child in the car
Deshaun Watson describes the play that made him flex
HFD rescues man out of rushing water after trying to save dog
Baby rushed to Houston fire station by mother dies: police
Irwin family saved over 90,000 animals in Australia fires
Show More
Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban donate $500k to help fight Australian wildfires
What Americans should know about US airstrike
Houston socialite's $18M home for sale in Broadacres
J.J. Watt was wearing an award, not a 'Mandalorian' patch
Ed Oliver sports 'Be Someone' cleats at Houston playoff game
More TOP STORIES News