Tiffany Haddish brings homemade chicken to Met Gala

NEW YORK -- Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish was worried about getting hungry at the Met Gala, so she brought her own food.Haddish wore a black-and-silver tiger stripe "Pimperella" Michael Kors pantsuit with wide bells at the ankles, a glitzy hat on her head. She said she vowed not to go snackless this year so she made chicken to bring on the red carpet.Haddish later gave out the chicken to reporters including GMA's Lara Spencer.