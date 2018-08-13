HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Music lovers, a new festival is coming to Houston.
The Grammy-nominated rapper has announced the one-day music festival entitled "Astroworld." The festival will take place on Nov. 17 at NRG Park.
The announcement comes a week after his third studio album Astroworld. The album is currently number one on the Billboard 200 chart.
The inaugural festival is set to take place across the street from the former home of Astroworld, an amusement park that opened in Houston in 1968.
Astroworld was originally built to complement the Astrodome, the world's first multi-purpose domed sports arena, referred to by many as the "eighth wonder of the world."
The festival seeks to bring back the beloved spirit and nostalgia of Astroworld, making a childhood dream of Travis' come true.
General admission tickets will start at $89 and VIP passes will start at $250. Passes will be available to a limited number of fans who sign up at AstroworldFest.com and receive a presale code.
Tickets for the general public are on sale now.
The Missouri City native says the ultimate goal for the festival is to create a space for music fans to come together and celebrate all things "La Flame" while also having a substantial positive economic and cultural impact on Houston.
"Travis, myself and our entire Cactus Jack team couldn't be more excited to finally reveal our plans for the first-ever Astroworld Festival," said David Stromberg, Travis Scott's manager and GM of Cactus Jack Records. "Our ultimate goal in launching this Fest is to bring some well-deserved recognition to Travis' hometown of Houston, the place that has made him both the man and creative artist he is today. H-Town has an incredible rich cultural history, and we look forward to showcasing to residents from Travis' own backyard and across the globe what makes this city so special. Make sure to get your tickets now as the inaugural Astroworld will be a really special and unique experience not to be missed."
The full music lineup will be revealed in the coming weeks, but Travis Scott is confirmed as the festival's headline performer.