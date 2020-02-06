kanye west

Tickets on sale now to see Kanye West, Joel Osteen at Yankee Stadium

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Rapper Kanye West and Lakewood Church Pastor Joel Osteen will team up at Yankee Stadium later this year.

A Lakewood spokesperson confirmed Joel and his wife Victoria will hold "An Evening with Joel & Victoria Osteen featuring Kanye West & the Sunday Service Choir" on May 2.

The event is expected to be similar to what was held at the Osteens' Houston megachurch last year.

West was in Houston on Nov. 17 for a conversation during the morning service at Lakewood. Later that evening, "JESUS IS KING: A Sunday Service Experience" rocked the crowd.

Osteen and his wife Victoria have held events at the famed Yankee stadium before. Their first event was "An Historic Night of Hope" on April 25, 2009 in the stadium's inaugural season, followed by "America's Night of Hope" of June 7, 2014.

"The remarkable music talent and excitement that Kanye and the choir brought to Lakewood was fantastic. To see people from all walks of life and all different backgrounds coming to worship together was truly a night to remember," said Joel Osteen. "Victoria and I are so excited to bring this event to the iconic Yankee Stadium. I believe everyone who attends will be truly inspired and filled with an expectation that their best days are yet to come."

Tickets are on sale online at joelosteen.com/yankee and Ticketmaster.

Tickets are $25, but additional ticketing/facility service charges may apply.

RELATED: Kanye concert delayed, long lines form around Lakewood Church
EMBED More News Videos

The experience didn't get started until nearly an hour after showtime with lines wrapped around the building.



JESUS IS KING: Kanye West's Sunday Service Experience

Kanye West professes faith, new friendship in Houston visit

Kanye West's first visit in Houston this weekend: Jail

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthoustonkim kardashiankanye westlakewood church
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KANYE WEST
Missouri City native part of Kanye West's Sunday Service Choir
Kanye calls himself the "greatest artist that God has ever created"
Kanye West professes faith, new friendship in Houston visit
Kanye show delayed, long lines form around Lakewood
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Get tickets for Lizzo, Marshmello, and Chance the Rapper
It snowed overnight, but where?
It'll be cold with plenty of sunshine
NASA astronaut Christina Koch returns to Earth
ABC13's Morning News
Girl who was homeless going to college with NFL QBs' help
First 100 drivers get free gas at this gas station in Pasadena
Show More
New employee allegedly steals $17,000 on very first day of work
6-year-old told he can't wear earrings at Alief school, mom says
Girl fighting rare disease gets surprise ahead of surgery
Truck thief chased down by owner in the Heights
Driver expected to be charged in fiery crash that killed 3
More TOP STORIES News