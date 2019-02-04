Tickets for Houston rooftop theater go on sale soon

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Houston's rooftop theater will have you enjoying the feeling of an outdoor movie, all while taking in the views of the city. They will be opening back up this spring.
The experience promises brisk (hopefully), open-air movie watching, replete with wireless headphones, comfortable deck chairs, and scenic Uptown and downtown views. Houston is the fourth U.S. city to offer a Rooftop Cinema Club. Other locations include London, New York, Los Angeles, and San Diego.
The Houston venue is located at 1700 Post Oak Blvd in the Galleria area.
You may be in luck for a last minute Valentine's Day gift! Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Feb. 13.