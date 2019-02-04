ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Tickets for Houston rooftop theater go on sale soon

EMBED </>More Videos

This could become your next favorite hotspot!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston's rooftop theater will have you enjoying the feeling of an outdoor movie, all while taking in the views of the city. They will be opening back up this spring.

RELATED: Rooftop movie theater to open in Houston

The experience promises brisk (hopefully), open-air movie watching, replete with wireless headphones, comfortable deck chairs, and scenic Uptown and downtown views. Houston is the fourth U.S. city to offer a Rooftop Cinema Club. Other locations include London, New York, Los Angeles, and San Diego.

The Houston venue is located at 1700 Post Oak Blvd in the Galleria area.

You may be in luck for a last minute Valentine's Day gift! Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Feb. 13.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmovie theaterrooftopentertainmentHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Seinfeld sued over sale of Porsche alleged to be fake
Kristoff St. John, 'Young and the Restless' actor, dead
SPONSORED: Emerald Coast Contest
SPONSORED: Mama Mia Contest
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Child suspect killed after attempted robbery in SE Houston
Border patrol agent killed during traffic stop near Abilene
Kristoff St. John, 'Young and the Restless' actor, dead
Multiple pit bull attacks leave neighborhood on edge
Family asks for birthday cards for WWII vet fighting cancer
Inmates heard celebrating after power restored in federal jail
Blue Bell introduces Raspberry Fudge Brownie flavor
Viral Instagram egg had important message during Super Bowl
Show More
Study: Obesity-related cancers on the rise in Millennials
Rams fall to Patriots in lowest-scoring Super Bowl in history
Pregnant mom shot by 4-year-old son after he finds loaded gun
'Tough old broad:' 82-year-old snowblowing granny goes viral
Escapee found hiding in backyard trash can of Conroe home
More News