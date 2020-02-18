Arts & Entertainment

This Selena tribute concert is so big, a stadium will host it

HOUSTON, Texas -- Selena fans, get ready to Bidi Bidi Bom Bom!

The city of San Antonio is teaming up with Q Productions to celebrate the Queen of Tejano music with a tribute concert called "Selena Veinticinco Anos."

This year marks 25 years since the iconic Tejano singer was killed by her fan club manager and friend Yolanda Saldivar on March 31, 1995, in Corpus Christi.

Among the performers are Pitbull, Los Tucanes de Tijuana, A.B. Quintanilla and the Kumbia Kings, Becky G, Elida Reyna, Gilbert Velasquez, Pete Astudillo and San Antonio native Ally Brooke.

The concert will be held at the Alamodome on Saturday, May 9. The tickets, which are currently on sale on Ticketmaster, ranging from $40 to $200.

SEE MORE STORIES ABOUT SELENA

Selena mural celebrates singer and iconic 'We Love Houston' sign

Selena mural decorates Alamo Candy building in San Antonio

Selena x Forever 21: Store launches exclusive collection inspired by Queen of Tejano's wardrobe

Texas lawmaker hopes to make Selena's birthday an official state holiday

RodeoHouston performers who have paid tribute to the Queen of Tejano
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsan antonioconcertlive musiclatinatexas newssingingmusicmusic newsselena
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SWAT standoff holds up student release at nearby school
Kobe and Gianna Bryant remembered with tearful tributes
Man accused of beating pregnant woman so she can lose child
Vanessa Bryant submits wrongful death claim over helicopter crash
Vanessa Bryant's tribute to Gigi, Kobe: 'The MVP of girl dads'
Michael Jordan tears up sharing memories of 'little brother' Kobe
SPONSORED: Crawfish Enchiladas just in time for Mardi Gras!
Show More
Watch Jose Altuve face boos during 1st spring training at-bat
LIVE: Travis Scott bobblehead giveaway already draws long line
Rain showers end before this afternoon's cold front arrives
Suspect hits pregnant woman in car after chase of up to 95 mph
2 women robbed at gunpoint in Rice Village
More TOP STORIES News