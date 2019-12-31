Arts & Entertainment

'This is 2020': Ring in the New Year with Barbara Walters iconic 20/20 catchphrase

It's been trending for awhile, but on Tuesday morning, the Good Morning America crew officially said goodbye to 2019 and let ABC News legend Barbara Walters ring in 2020 with her iconic catchphrase.

After asking, "Barbara, what year is it?" the mashup kicks off with several clips of Walters delivering the "This is 20/20" signature opening line of the longtime television newsmagazine she anchored for a quarter century.

Then, it's time for the stars of ABC and ESPN to give it a go.

Modern Family's Sofia Vergara and Black-ish's Marsai Martin offer their own spin, as do Live with Kelly and Ryan hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

New Bachelor Peter Weber and host Chris Harrison are next to tackle the slogan, followed by Single Parents star Taran Killam.

Stephen A. Smith says, "Make no mistake, this is 2020," with The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg capping things off and then asking, "Do I get the job?"

Current hosts David Muir and Amy Robach point out we'll soon be seeing 20/20 in 2020, before Walters signs off one more time.

"Welcome to 2020."
