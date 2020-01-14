Paranormal Cirque's horror circus in town starting this week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The circus is coming to town, but you may want to keep the kids at home for this one.
Paranormal Cirque, a horror circus performance, will have multiple shows in the Houston area throughout the month of January.
In this performance under the black and red big top tent, you can expect a combination of theatre and cabaret, along with what the circus says will be mysterious creatures, illusionists and freaks.
The performance has also been described as wicked, thrilling, sexy and dangerous.
Still interested? Be warned. With acts such as the Wheel of Death, infamous cyr wheel, and Diablo the Clown, this event is not for the faint of heart.
In fact, it has an "R" rating, meaning if you're between the ages of 13 and 17, you'll need to have a parent with you or someone who is over the age of 21.
The show also has adult language and material not suitable for people under 17. No costumes or masks are allowed. The circus also has an animal-free policy for its performances.
If none of that scares you away, tickets start at $10. Paranormal Cirque also has a special promotion of $5 off any full-priced ticket in levels 1, 2, or 3.
Call 941-704-8572 to get the promo code for your location. You can also get tickets on Paranormal Cirque's website.
Katy performances
Jan. 16-20
Katy Mills near Burlington Coat Factory
5000 Katy Mills Cir, Katy TX 77494
January 16 - Thursday: 7:30 p.m.
January 17 - Friday: 7:30 p.m.
January 18 - Saturday: 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
January 19 - Sunday: 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
January 20 - Monday: 5:30 p.m. (Martin Luther King Jr. Day)
Cypress performances
Jan. 23-26
Houston Premium Outlets in the parking lot near Saks OFF 5th
29300 Hempstead Road, Cypress, TX 77433
January 23 - Thursday: 7:30 p.m.
January 24 - Friday: 7:30 p.m.
January 25 - Saturday: 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
January 26 - Sunday: 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
