Things to know about last-minute Oscars preparations

With less than 66 hours away from the 91st Academy Awards, we know why everything is coming up roses for the Oscars and what nominated song won't be performed on the show.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES --
It's quiet now but soon, journalists from around the world will converge and get to work filing reports back to their countries. TV Azteca was getting a head start on Thursday, as well as a reporter from Ukraine.

"It's like the highest Everest of everything," said Denys Kusharov. "We are curious about lifestyles, about stars, about dress and, of course, the films itself."

When it comes to "Black Panther," there's something we won't be getting an Oscar Sunday. Despite the Academy's efforts to get Kendrick Lamar and SZA to perform their nominated song, "All the Stars," Variety broke the news it's not happening.

But the stage is still set for an exciting celebration of the movies.

"The show will start moving. It will not stop. It's kind of an undulating kinetic sculpture. It's going to fly. It's going to track. It's going to spin around," said production designer David Korins.

Korins has created an art installation using 116 blocks of foam sculpted into one elaborate proscenium. Then, add 26,000 Swarovski crystals into the mix.

But wait - there's more. How about 40,000 roses?

"Putting that many roses on stage in these long ribbons -- you know, we actually made topiary Oscars of roses," Korins said. "I think they're going to have a real implicit warmth."
