Theater events worth seeking out in Houston this week

If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in Houston this week, froma Broadway review to dancing Hamlet.---Experience Broadway on Friday without leaving Texas. This show includes songs from Tony-Award winning musicals that will have you singing along all night.Friday, Feb. 22, 7:30 p.m.The Music Box Theater, 2623 Colquitt$15.50Check out this classic feminist Norwegian play written in 1879. "A Doll's House" follows a seemingly ordinary married couple, but when a secret emerges, their perfect world could collapse.Friday, Feb. 22, 8 p.m.Theatre Southwest, 8944 Clarkcrest$9.50"For Tonight" is a coming of age musical set in England. The story follows the fates of three Welsh siblings after their parents pass away suddenly.Friday, Feb. 22, 8 p.m.Queensbury Theatre - Main Stage, 12777 Queensbury Lane$21Put on your thinking cap before heading out for this four-course meal and murder mystery show. You and your fellow diners are all suspects, so keep an eye out for clues between courses. Solve the mystery and you could go home with a prize pack.Saturday, Feb. 23, 6 p.m.Doubletree Hotel Houston, 400 Dallas St.$81.07Catch this unique interpretation of Shakespeare's "Hamlet" Friday at Jesse H. Jones Hall. The Beijing Dance Theater company performs contemporary dance pieces with Chinese traditional flair to tell the story of Prince Hamlet and his quest for revenge.Friday, Feb. 22, 7:30 p.m.615 LouisIana St., Inner LoopFrom $24 (40 percent discount off regular price)