ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Theater events worth seeking out in Houston this week

Photo: Peter Lewicki/Unsplash

By Hoodline
If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in Houston this week, froma Broadway review to dancing Hamlet.

---

"The Best of Broadway"





Experience Broadway on Friday without leaving Texas. This show includes songs from Tony-Award winning musicals that will have you singing along all night.

When: Friday, Feb. 22, 7:30 p.m.
Where: The Music Box Theater, 2623 Colquitt
Price: $15.50

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

"A Doll's House"





Check out this classic feminist Norwegian play written in 1879. "A Doll's House" follows a seemingly ordinary married couple, but when a secret emerges, their perfect world could collapse.

When: Friday, Feb. 22, 8 p.m.
Where: Theatre Southwest, 8944 Clarkcrest
Price: $9.50

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

"For Tonight"





"For Tonight" is a coming of age musical set in England. The story follows the fates of three Welsh siblings after their parents pass away suddenly.

When: Friday, Feb. 22, 8 p.m.
Where: Queensbury Theatre - Main Stage, 12777 Queensbury Lane
Price: $21

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

"The Dinner Detective Interactive Murder Mystery Show" Houston





Put on your thinking cap before heading out for this four-course meal and murder mystery show. You and your fellow diners are all suspects, so keep an eye out for clues between courses. Solve the mystery and you could go home with a prize pack.
When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 6 p.m.
Where: Doubletree Hotel Houston, 400 Dallas St.
Price: $81.07

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Beijing Dance Theater Presents "Hamlet"





Catch this unique interpretation of Shakespeare's "Hamlet" Friday at Jesse H. Jones Hall. The Beijing Dance Theater company performs contemporary dance pieces with Chinese traditional flair to tell the story of Prince Hamlet and his quest for revenge.

When: Friday, Feb. 22, 7:30 p.m.
Where: 615 LouisIana St., Inner Loop
Price: From $24 (40 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to nab this deal
