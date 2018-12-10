Theater events worth seeking out in Houston this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
'Potted Potter'
First off, there's "Potted Potter," a parody that boils down all seven books in the Harry Potter series (about 4,000 pages) into a 70-minute show. The show was created by Olivier-nominated actors Dan Clarkson and Jeff Turner, who play 360 characters. Get your muggle on at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts.
When: Tuesday-Friday, Dec. 11-14, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 15, 2 p.m.
Where: The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts - Zilkha Hall, 800 Bagby St.
Price: $39.99-$99.99
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
'Pride and Prejudice'
Next up, there is Kate Hamill's award-winning adaptation of "Pride and Prejudice." According to the show's promoter, "In her adaptation of 'Pride and Prejudice,' eight actors bring Jane Austen's most famous literary classic to life in a rollicking, festive evening of pure theatricality at Studio 101."
This week's shows have sold out, but tickets are still available for the matinee performance on Dec. 22.
When: Saturday, Dec. 22, 2:30 p.m.
Where: Studio 101, 1824 Spring St.
Price: $16
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
'Ain't Always Been Saved'
Finally, "Ain't Always Been Saved" is a Christmas musical. It pairs Gospel music with the story of friends who reunite for a holiday party where gossip ensues and secrets are revealed. This Groupon deal lets you snag tickets for up to 34 percent off the regular price.
When: Saturday Dec. 15, 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Where: 4112 Old Spanish Trail, Southeast Houston
Price: $26 at 3 p.m. (34 percent discount); $35 at 6:30 p.m. (31 percent discount)
Click here for more details, and to nab this deal