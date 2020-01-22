The Who keeps promise, set to return to Houston after postponed concert

Arts & Entertainment

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After postponing its Houston concert in the middle of a show, The Who is returning to the Toyota Center as promised.

Back in September, fans were left disappointed after the big concert at the Toyota Center ended after just a few songs.

During the show, ABC13 Sports reporter Bob Slovak was in the crowd and tweeted frontman Roger Daltrey lost his voice after eight songs.

"I think I should quit while I am ahead," Daltrey told the audience.

The band took a short break, but a few moments later, guitarist Pete Townshend came back to announce the bad news.

"I am really, really sorry. Roger cannot actually speak now," Townshend said.

Townshend eventually told the crowd that Daltrey has been seeing a vocal surgeon during the tour. The singer decided he could not continue, so the concert was over.

Townshend promised The Who would come back to Houston. While at the time, they did not know when they would return, a new show was recently announced.

According to the event information on the Toyota Center's webpage, the show is set for April 30, 2020. All tickets from the postponed September concert will be honored at the new April show.

Fans who cannot make it out to the new show will be issued a refund.

For full details and ticket information visit the Toyota Center's website.

