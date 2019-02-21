The very best movies showing in Houston this week

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.
Gully Boy
A coming-of-age story based on the lives of street rappers in Mumbai.
Boasting a Tomatometer Score of 100 percent and an Audience Score of 91 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Gully Boy" has been a must-watch since its release on February 14.
Variety's Jay Weissberg called it, "A mainstream rap musical served up with generous helpings of deftly written hip-hop lyrics and an appealing, largely well-woven narrative starring Ranveer Singh in all his charms."
Deborah Young of the Hollywood Reporter noted, "Zoya Akhtar directs with flair and passion and, aided by explosive performances from a right-on cast, triumphs over the familiarity of the star-is-born storyline."
Get a piece of the action at AMC Studio 30 (2949 Dunvale) and Cinemark Memorial City (at Memorial City Mall) through Thursday, Feb. 28.
Free Solo
Follow Alex Honnold as he attempts to become the first person to ever free solo climb Yosemite's 3,000 foot high El Capitan wall. With no ropes or safety gear, this would arguably be the greatest feat in rock climbing history.
Boasting a Tomatometer Score of 98 percent and an Audience Score of 91 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Free Solo" has been a must-watch since its release in September of 2018. "Impressive ... But the question for me remains: Why on earth would anybody do this?" asked Peter Rainer of the Christian Science Monitor. RogerEbert.com's Glenn Kenny said, "It's scary and exhilarating stuff."
It's screening at Edwards Greenway Grand Palace Stadium 24 & RPX (3839 Weslayan) through Thursday, Feb. 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.
With a Tomatometer Score of 97 percent and an Audience Score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has been a must-watch since its release in December of 2018.
"This film manages the delicate feat of embracing its source material while also satirizing it," noted Lawrence Ware of the New York Times, while the Atlantic's David Sims called it, "The latest entry in a fully saturated genre that somehow, through sheer creative gumption, does something new."
It's playing at Edwards Greenway Grand Palace Stadium 24 & RPX (3839 Weslayan) and AMC Willowbrook 24 (17145 Tomball Parkway) through Friday, Feb. 22; and AMC Studio 30 (2949 Dunvale) through Thursday, Feb. 28. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
BlacKkKlansman
Colorado Springs, late 1970s. Ron Stallworth, an African American police officer, and Flip Zimmerman, his Jewish colleague, run an undercover operation to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan.
With a Tomatometer Score of 96 percent and an Audience Score of 82 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "BlacKkKlansman" has proven to be a critical darling since its release in August of 2018.
Slate's Lawrence Ware said, "The filmmaker rips from the headlines, but the struggles remain the same," and the Observer's Oliver Jones called it, "A kitchen sink and kaleidoscopic study of cultural and institutional racism in America."
Catch it on the big screen at Edwards Houston Marq'E Stadium 23 IMAX & RPX (7620 Katy Freeway) and Cinemark Memorial City (Located at Memorial City Mall) through Sunday, Feb. 24. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
