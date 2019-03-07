The very best movies screening in Houston this week

Read on for the highest rated films to catch, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.
(Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango. Movie ratings and showtimes are subject to change.)
Apollo 11
A look at the Apollo 11 mission to land on the moon led by commander Neil Armstrong and pilot Buzz Aldrin.
Boasting a Tomatometer Score of 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Apollo 11" has been a must-watch since its release on March 1. The Associated Press' Jake Coyle said, "'Apollo 11' might not tell you anything you don't already know about the moon landing. But it will make you feel it, and see it, anew," while Brian Lowry of CNN.com noted, "It's a wonderfully nostalgic if somewhat antiseptic reminder of what it meant to first break the bonds of Earth."
Catch it on the big screen at AMC Willowbrook 24 (17145 Tomball Parkway), AMC Studio 30 (2949 Dunvale), Edwards Houston Marq'E Stadium 23 IMAX & RPX (7620 Katy Freeway), and AMC Houston 8 (510 Texas St.) through Wednesday, March 13. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Gully Boy
A coming-of-age story based on the lives of street rappers in Mumbai.
Boasting a Tomatometer Score of 100 percent onRotten Tomatoes, "Gully Boy" has gotten stellar reviews since its release on Feb. 14. "A mainstream rap musical served up with generous helpings of deftly written hip-hop lyrics and an appealing, largely well-woven narrative starring Ranveer Singh in all his charms," according to Jay Weissberg of Variety, while the Hollywood Reporter's Deborah Young said, "Zoya Akhtar directs with flair and passion and, aided by explosive performances from a right-on cast, triumphs over the familiarity of the star-is-born storyline."
It's playing at AMC Studio 30 (2949 Dunvale) through Wednesday, March 13; Cinemark Memorial City (310 Memorial City Mall) through Wednesday, March 6; and AMC Gulf Pointe 30 (11801 S. Sam Houston Parkway East) through Thursday, March 7. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Free Solo
Follow Alex Honnold as he attempts to become the first person to ever free solo climb Yosemite's 3,000-foot-high El Capitan wall. With no ropes or safety gear, this would arguably be the greatest feat in rock climbing history.
Boasting a Tomatometer Score of 98 percent and an Audience Score of 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Free Solo" has gotten stellar reviews since its release in September of 2018. "'Free Solo'... is a jaw-dropper, both in what is documented and its visual impact," noted John Doyle of the Globe and Mail, while Newsday's Rafer Guzman said, "A visually dizzying but also thought-provoking film about one man's pinnacle of achievement."
It's screening at AMC Studio 30 (2949 Dunvale) through Wednesday, March 13 and AMC Gulf Pointe 30 (11801 S. Sam Houston Parkway East) through Thursday, March 7. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.
With a Tomatometer Score of 97 percent and an Audience Score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has gotten stellar reviews since its release in December of 2018. The New York Times' Lawrence Ware said, "This film manages the delicate feat of embracing its source material while also satirizing it," and the Atlantic's David Sims said, "The latest entry in a fully saturated genre that somehow, through sheer creative gumption, does something new."
Want to see for yourself? It's playing at Cinemark Tinseltown USA (11450 East Freeway) through Wednesday, March 13; Edwards Greenway Grand Palace Stadium 24 & RPX (3839 Weslayan) through Wednesday, March 6; AMC Willowbrook 24 (17145 Tomball Parkway) through Wednesday, March 13; and Studio Movie Grill Pearland (8440 S. Sam Houston East Parkway) through Thursday, March 7. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
---
This story was created automatically using local movie data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.