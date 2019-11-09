celebrity

'The Rookie' actors Eric Winter, Alyssa Diaz go for thrilling adventure in Mexico

By Karl Schmid
RIVIERA MAYA, Mex. -- "The Rookie" actors Alyssa Diaz and Eric Winter join On The Red Carpet's Karl Schmid on a thrilling adventure in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

Organized through Xplor at Xcaret, the actors are in for quite the ride. First up was ziplining through the Mexican jungles, and Winter says he has "no problem with heights." However, this isn't a typical ziplining course, and they all flew through fire and waterfalls, too.

Musical artist Gustavo Galindo claims that "this is definitely one of the best experiences I've had ziplining."

Even though Alyssa says, "On the tallest one I got freaked out," she and Winter are no strangers to action. They often find themselves doing stunts as they play Angela Lopez and Tim Bradford on ABC's primetime drama "The Rookie."

"No question Bradford would've been all about this," Winter says about his character.

After ziplining, it was time to explore the underground caves. Everyone had to muster up their arm strength and directional skills to paddle through the narrow pathways.

Galindo says the underground cave experience is a good form of "couples therapy" because teamwork and communication were a must.

"The Rookie" airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT | 9 p.m. CT on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmexicocelebrityzipliningactornatureoutdoor adventures
CELEBRITY
On The Red Carpet at CMA Awards live from Nashville
Travis Scott releases star-studded ASTROWORLD Festival lineup
Lady Gaga shuts down Bradley Cooper romance rumors -- again
Hannah Brown joins OTRC at CMA Awards
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Transgender rights fighter found dead in bedroom of Humble home
Burglarized gym finds its cornerman: Lance McCullers Jr.
George HW Bush's train to be part of his presidential library
Selena tribute artist detained by immigration officials
Woman labeled deceased is alive and cannot receive medication
Man who claimed self-defense in Galleria stabbing found not guilty
Man sentenced in wife's murder despite 'Sleepwalking defense'
Show More
Judge with breast cancer accused of misusing campaign money
Expect delays near the Galleria this weekend
Grand Parkway tolls increasing at start of 2020
Travis Scott releases star-studded ASTROWORLD Festival lineup
Feral hogs tearing up yards in League City neighborhood
More TOP STORIES News