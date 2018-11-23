ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'The Nutcracker' returns to Wortham Center after Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Nutcracker is a holiday tradition for many families, but that tradition was interrupted by Hurricane Harvey when the Wortham Center had significant flood damage in 2017.

Opening night is always special, but this year in particular there is added energy and excitement, because the ballet is back at its home venue.

Last year following Harvey, the ballet continued with touring performances, but couldn't do as many as they typically do.

The lack of a home base makes it more difficult for the dancers and crew. On Friday night, the Houston Ballet took the stage with their first Nutcracker performance of the holiday season.

Jim Nelson, executive director of the Houston Ballet said, "It's coming home, healing, putting a bow on the Harvey year and putting it behind us. The holidays are so special. I know many people include 'The Nutcracker' in their family tradition. It was a challenge last year. We had fewer performances. We were not in our theater. It's great to be back home."

Tickets are still available and performances run through Dec. 29.

