ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Peter Tork, Monkees guitarist, dead at 77

EMBED </>More Videos

Peter Tork from the Monkees dies at 77 - Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 12:30pm on February 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Ray Howard)

Peter Tork, the bassist for The Monkees, has died at age 77.

Tork's death was announced on his official Facebook page The REAL Peter Tork on Thursday.

"It is with beyond-heavy and broken hearts that we share the devastating news that our friend, mentor, teacher, and amazing soul, Peter Tork, has passed from this world," the post read. "As we have mentioned in the past, the PTFB team is made up of Peter's friends, family and colleagues -- we ask for your kindness and understanding in allowing us to grieve this huge loss privately."



"We want to thank each and every one of you for your love, dedication and support of our 'boss.' Having you in our world has meant so very much to all of us. Please know that Peter was extremely appreciative of you, his Torkees, and one of his deepest joys was to be out in front of you, playing his music, and seeing you enjoy what he had to share. We send blessings and thoughts of comfort to you all, with much gratitude," the post read.

Tork was also known as the jokester on the band's popular 1960s TV series.

A cause of death has not been revealed yet.

The Monkees, which also included band members Michael Nesmith, Micky Dolenz and Davy Jones, are known for their hits like "Daydream Believer" and "I'm a Believer."

The band tweeted a video of Tork with the caption, "@TorkTweet has passed peacefully at the age of 77. We'll be remembering him throughout the day" and asked fans to share their favorite memories.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrity deathsentertainmentmusicobituary
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Black Panther' costume designer blazes trail to inspire
Oscar nominees sit down for a round of This or That
Print your Oscars ballot here
4 Oscar veterans, 1 newcomer vie for Best Actor
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Atascocita MS student arrested for having saw blade, hit list
Sugar Land parents in murder-suicide were active in community
Jussie Smollett staged attack because he was 'dissatisfied with his salary,' police say
Pope demands bishops act now to end scourge of sex abuse
Dallas girl recorded her last moments before deadly blast
Chip and Joanna Gaines opening coffee shop
Bill would allocate funds to child victims of shootings
'Obey your God:' Bizarre chase involving man in stolen ambulance
Show More
Houston Weather: Cloudy, foggy, cool, and wet today
Houston Commission Against Gun Violence unveils recommendations
Chick-fil-A introduces keto-friendly menu options
Nail salon owner under fire for shop's controversial name
Florida mayor arrested for practicing medicine without a license
More News