Arts & Entertainment

The King of Latin Pop heads to H-Town in N. American concert tour

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin are hitting the road together for the first-time ever, and one of their stops will be Houston.

The two stars will hit the stage at Toyota Center on Sept. 12 as part of their arena tour.

Singer Sebastian Yatra will join them.

Their North American tour comes amid rising concerns about the coronavirus. The entertainers were asked in an interview if they were worried about the illness, but they say they have a strategy.

"We're going to wash our hands a lot," Iglesias said.

"We're concerned, but we're not going to stop our lives," Martin added.

Tickets go on sale March 12 at 10 a.m. and will also be available at the Toyota Center Box Office.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthoustonconcertlive musictoyota centermusic
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 cases increase to 5 in Houston area
UTMB doctors addressing coronavirus concerns during town hall
High-speed crash kills 3 in NE Harris County
HISD trustees refuse to talk about FBI raid during board meeting
Capital murder suspect runs into bayou, gets away
ABC13's Blood Drive today until 6pm
Bedridden man dies in Dayton house fire
Show More
President Trump signs $8.3B bill to fight coronavirus in US
Expect delays in Pearland and downtown Houston this weekend
Sunny and mild Friday, beautiful through the weekend
Woman mistakes friend for intruder and shoots him
Coronavirus fear? Asian man sprayed in possible hate crime
More TOP STORIES News