ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The Houston Symphony



Watch "The World's Greatest Orchestra" August 4th at 6:30PM on ABC13
EMBED More News Videos

Houston Symphony Special



Segment's From Houston Symphony Presents The Cosmos: An HD Odyssey
EMBED More News Videos

Houston Symphony Cosmos Segment 1

EMBED More News Videos

Houston Symphony Cosmos Segment 2

EMBED More News Videos

Houston Symphony Cosmos Segment 3

MEET ANDRÉS OROZCO-ESTRADA, MUSIC DIRECTOR
Orozco-Estrada is a dynamic young conductor, intensely musical, technically consummate, and detailed in his preparation and rehearsals. In concert, he radiates on the podium and has a special talent for sharing his admiration of music with his audience. Off the podium, he is sincere, warm and approachable. A natural communicator, Orozco-Estrada is fluent in Spanish, German and English. He is the Houston Symphony's first Hispanic music director. Learn More



VIDEO FROM OUR SPECIAL: SOUNDS OF SUCCESS

SEGMENT 1
081015-ktrk-symp-seg1
Houston Symphony: Sounds of Success, Segment 1

SEGMENT 2
081015-ktrk-symp-seg2
Houston Symphony: Sounds of Success, Segment 2


SEGMENT 3
081015-ktrk-symp-seg3
Houston Symphony: Sounds of Success, Segment 3
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHouston Symphony
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Demi Lovato, 25, reportedly rushed to hospital from her home
Becca selects her final 2 men after Fantasy Suite dates
R. Kelly sings about troubles in revealing 19-minute song called 'I Admit"
3 can't-miss live music events in Houston this week
More Arts & Entertainment